Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number...
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.(Nestle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is isolated to only two batches of break and bake cookie dough made on April 24 and 25, 2023.

The specific batch numbers are: 311457531K and 311557534K, with best by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.

Anyone with the cookie dough can return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several thousand without power after severe storm
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
Landmarck Park's Pickin In The Park
Landmark park’s pickin at the park

Latest News

Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student athletes...
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Goshen Eagles
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies at 92
PHOTOS - The families of divers who went missing reunite with them after a rescue by the U.S....
PHOTOS: Families reunite with divers after rescue