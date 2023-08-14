Man charged in Jackson County hit-and-run

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man is facing charges for a hit-and-run that left another man seriously hurt.

On Aug. 13, Florida Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Alexander Ward rear-ended an SUV in his truck at Oakhill Drive and County Road 275.

Troopers say the SUV went into the opposite ditch and into a tree. Ward allegedly drove off, going north on CR-275.

A 71-year-old man in the SUV was reportedly assisted by a medical chopper, and the 7-year-old passenger was reportedly not seriously hurt.

Ward was later found and arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.