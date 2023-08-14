Grand Bay woman reportedly dies in Maui wildfire; sister speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County woman is reportedly dead from the catastrophic wildfires in Maui.

She is one of over 90 lives lost in the wildfires, and officials warn the death toll could rise even more.

Donna Hartley says her sister, Carole Hartley, was found dead on her property in Lahaina, Maui.

“My husband called me to the living room and said Donna Jo, you need to come in here and watch the TV. He said ‘Maui is on fire,’” said Donna Hartley.

Hartley flipped on her television to a chilling sight.

“I hadn’t talked to anybody, I hadn’t seen anything, I hadn’t been on Facebook, I knew nothing,” she added.

It only took seconds until Hartley realized the video on her screen came from the exact location of her younger sister, Carole, in Lahaina.

“I said Lee, baby, this is Front Street, you see this street? And I walked it up on the TV- I said this is how you get to Carol. She is four blocks up, take a left and she is the fourth house on the left. It’s gone. Her house is gone,” said Hartley.

Hartley frantically dialed Carole and Carole’s partner, Charles, but to no avail. A friend from the island finally reached out to her.

“She told me they found Charles, but he was all burnt,” she explained.

Charles called Hartley soon after to update her on Carole.

“He called me, and he couldn’t talk to me at first because he was emotional. He said I can’t find Carol. I can’t find Carol. I can’t find her and I’m not going to stop until I find her,” said Hartley.

Hartley said Charles told her that he and Carole were advised to seek shelter from “hurricane winds”, but they had no idea what was coming for them.

“He said they were bending down for hurricane winds. They’re used to this. So she started moving her plants inside, moving the cushions and chairs and bungee cords,” said Hartley.

“He said all of a sudden a lady starts screaming across the street, ‘help, help, I’ve got a fire coming up under the ground and so he ran over there, stretched his water house across the thing and they just start popping up. Everybody is screaming and Carol started screaming from the backyard saying Charles I need you come Charles hurry Charles.”

Hartley says Charles tried to navigate his way back to their home, but smoke clouded his vision.

“The wind was so fierce that you can’t see nothing in front of you,” said Hartley. “He said, ‘I just took off and I ran to the water and I was hollering Carol baby just run, just keep running’. And then Carole was yelling ‘go Charles, go Charles’ so they were just communicating getting out by screaming because they couldn’t see each other.”

Hartley says Charles eventually collapsed and someone took him to the hospital. When he realized Carole was missing, he formed a search party. He found what he believes were her remains at the ashes of their property.

“He found her by her watch that she had on,” said Hartley.

Hartley says another body was found, too. Charles told her it was likely a friend that had been living with them for years.

“Carole must have heard him and she turned around to go back and help him,” Hartley detailed. “She kept saying ‘run Charles run Charles while she was going back to Mickey to get him out.”

As Hartley grapples with the loss of her sister, she’s ensuring Carole’s legacy isn’t extinguished.

“You ask me to tell you what I would like people to remember Carol as...well, she was beautiful. She had charisma, she was feisty, she was funny.”

Both Hartley and her sister grew up in Grand Bay.

“She went to school at Mobile County High in Grand Bay. She had a lot of friends, she’s very cordial, all about helping the underdog or helping people. She was more about helping people than even taking care of herself,” said Hartley.

Carole worked at Marriot in Mobile before she transferred to another Marriot in California. Then, she eventually moved to Maui.

“Marriot was going to open up a new hotel in Maui. She worked there for twenty-something years. She’s been in Maui 40 years.”

Carole met her loving partner, Charles, in Maui.

“They’ve been together 23 years,” said Hartley. “Charles is a diesel mechanic, a well-known diesel mechanic. He worked on all the yachts and so forth out on the island.”

Hartley says the bond with her sister never broke, even with a distance of over four thousand miles.

“We do a lot of communication virtually. We talk two to three times a week.”

Hartley says Carole could hardly contain her excitement when family visited her from Grand Bay.

“She has taken them to Ohana, all over Maui, took them out to a luau, she just entertained them. She was a great hostess to people that she knew,” she said.

Hartley says Carole’s zeal for life was unmatched and it didn’t wane with age.

“She became a scuba diving instructor, she surfed, she worked with the Special Olympics. She had several kids with Down Syndrome kids that she sponsored. She saw them on a regular basis. That woman could move around most men. She was very strong.”

A Go Fund Me has been launched to support Hartley’s family during the tragedy.

