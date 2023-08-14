Wiregrass Gives Back
Gas prices climb to highest level in 10 months

FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.(clear)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you are planning to travel labor day weekend, you might want to factor in rising gas prices.

The cost of regular gas is above $4 a gallon in 11 states, according to AAA.

Others are nearing that threshold, and the national average is $3.85. That is the highest it has been in about 10 months.

Prices are up two cents just from last week.

Oil prices are up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply.

In the U.S., some refineries struggle to function in extreme heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

