Dothan man who police said ran red light dies moments later

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who crashed his car in Dothan early Sunday morning died as an officer, who saw him blow through a red light, attempted to catch up, police said.

Investigators identified the victim as 25-year-old Jordan Nicholas Griffin of Abbeville.

An officer spotted Griffin running the Denton Road traffic signal at about 1:30, Dothan Police Captain Lynn Watkins told News4.

He said as that officer attempted to catch up, Griffin lost control of his car after traveling through Family Dollar’s parking lot along Montgomery Highway.

According to Watkins, the vehicle struck a utility pole and tree along Chinook Street on the south side of the lot, then caught fire.

He believes an autopsy would confirm the cause of death.

Watkins said there was no pursuit because Griffin may have pulled over once the officer got immediately behind him.

Records show Griffin has no Alabama criminal record, and a judge dismissed his only traffic ticket.

