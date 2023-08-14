Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Dothan man who police said ran red light dies moments later

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who crashed his car in Dothan early Sunday morning died as an officer, who saw him blow through a red light, attempted to catch up, police said.

Investigators identified the victim as 25-year-old Jordan Nicholas Griffin of Abbeville.

An officer spotted Griffin running the Denton Road traffic signal at about 1:30, Dothan Police Captain Lynn Watkins told News4.

He said as that officer attempted to catch up, Griffin lost control of his car after traveling through Family Dollar’s parking lot along Montgomery Highway.

According to Watkins, the vehicle struck a utility pole and tree along Chinook Street on the south side of the lot, then caught fire.

He believes an autopsy would confirm the cause of death.

Watkins said there was no pursuit because Griffin may have pulled over once the officer got immediately behind him.

Records show Griffin has no Alabama criminal record, and a judge dismissed his only traffic ticket.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several thousand without power after severe storm
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Lindsay Shiver on her arrest, ordeal: It’s been tough

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student athletes...
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Goshen Eagles
Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence
State Senator returns to Alabama after suffering cardiac arrest in South Korea
Mobile Police respond to body found at Carter Avenue and Main Street