Demand for art lessons leads to new Enterprise Business

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a new art studio coming to Enterprise that will be giving after-school art lessons to children and teenagers.

Members of the community voiced an interest in art lessons after last year’s downtown fire forced the art studio giving lessons to change their business model.

The art teacher, Melissa Popovich, realized this demand was an opportunity to foster a love for creating art for the community.

“A bunch of people reached out asking if I do private art lessons or if I offer art lessons, and I was like “No” because I teach all the time,” Popovich explained. “I had a parent reach and was like “You know, you should do the art lessons” and then I said, “Well, I need a little place to have the art lessons at.”

That same parent found a building for Popovich to rent that is now home to “Pop Art Studio.”

Popovich has been teaching art in schools for 16 years. The name derives from her students calling her “Mrs. Pop.”

She is just now getting her feet wet in the business aspect of art—so she is starting three classes per week.

She already has 30 students enrolled and plans to add additional classes as attendance grows. Classes begin on Labor Day, and sign-ups are still open.

On Mondays, first to third graders will meet from 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. On Tuesdays, fourth through fifth graders will meet at that same time.

On Wednesdays, seventh through twelfth grades will meet at that time. Classes cost $75.00 a month, and there will be a $20.00 sketchbook fee. Click here to sign up for lessons at Pop Art Studio.

