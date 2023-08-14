Delays possible with new Ross Clark Circle road closures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Monday, August 14, the eastbound direction of the Longhorn/Chick-Fil-A signal will be permanently closed.

According to city of Dothan officials, this closure is due to the contractor constructing the retention wall across the driveway. Traffic will be able to use the access road to exit and enter at the Meadowbrook driveway.

Along with the closure, the southbound lane on Ross Clark Circle will be temporarily closed.

The closure of the southbound lane will last until construction of the wall at the intersection is completed.

The Home Depot driveway is expected to be open within one week. Once the driveway is open, it can be used as another entrance/exit to get on the access road.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.