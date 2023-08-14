Wiregrass Gives Back
Delays possible with new Ross Clark Circle road closures

Beginning Monday, August 14, the eastbound direction of the Longhorn/Chick-Fil-A signal will be permanently closed.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Monday, August 14, the eastbound direction of the Longhorn/Chick-Fil-A signal will be permanently closed.

According to city of Dothan officials, this closure is due to the contractor constructing the retention wall across the driveway. Traffic will be able to use the access road to exit and enter at the Meadowbrook driveway.

Along with the closure, the southbound lane on Ross Clark Circle will be temporarily closed.

The closure of the southbound lane will last until construction of the wall at the intersection is completed.

The Home Depot driveway is expected to be open within one week. Once the driveway is open, it can be used as another entrance/exit to get on the access road.

