Dangerous Heat And A Few Storms

SYNOPSIS - Heat and humidity will reach dangerous levels for Monday with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and feel-like temperatures reaching 111-114 by noon. The heat will be similar for Tuesday with feel-like temperatures around 110, however, scattered showers will return to cool us down. High temperatures will stay around middle 90s for the coming week. We should have a few dry days with lower humidity returning by the middle of the week.

TODAY - Hot, partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 98°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 77°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 95° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 75° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 Foot Or Less

