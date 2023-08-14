Wiregrass Gives Back
Correctional officer arrested after stolen Pokémon cards found

Josh Hardy
Josh Hardy(Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calhoun County Correctional Officer was terminated following a theft from the Oxford Walmart.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, officer Josh Hardy completed his shift on August 12, and went to Walmart. Hardy, still wearing his work uniform, was observed opening multiple packs of Pokémon cards and putting the individual cards into his pockets by Walmart’s loss prevention.

Hardy then proceeded to leave the store without paying for the cards. When he tried to leave, he was confronted by the loss prevention officers. Hardy fled the store on foot and was confronted by Oxford Police at a local restaurant. Officers found the cards in Hardy’s possession.

Hardy was arrested for theft and placed in the Oxford City Jail.

