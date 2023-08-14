Better Rain Chances Tuesday

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul
By David Paul
Aug. 14, 2023
SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather continues Tuesday, but we’ll see some relief from afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Drier air moves in for Wednesday, with a drier overall pattern to set up at that point, carrying through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 78°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 98°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 73° High: 96° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 97° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are watching a couple tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic.

