2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Goshen Eagles

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Goshen Eagles are coming off a 6-4 record in 2022 after winning just two games combined between 2020 and 2021.

Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student-athletes bigger, stronger, and more disciplined.

The Eagles are in a tough region with two of the four playoff teams making deep runs and the region only got better with a couple of strong coaching hires.

Coach Moore says the Eagles did let a few games slip with the inexperience a season ago.

“Not taking breaks, not taking plays off and that’s kind of what got us last year,” Moore said. “We got comfortable in some situations and some guys kind of, you know, let down a little bit and then we got a little tense and, you know, things didn’t fall our way but just finishing and just playing hard the whole time not just some time.”

The Eagles open up the season on the road against the Daleville Warhawks on August 25th.

