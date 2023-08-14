Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Florala Wildcats

The Wildcats kick off their season on September 1st on the road against Red Level.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Florala Wildcats are entering year two of the Jordan Cantrell era looking to build off a successful year for boys’ athletics.

The Wildcats made a first-round appearance in football, Final Four in basketball, and second-round in baseball.

The team grew with 43 on the roster as just a 1A school.

They do battle a tough nine-team region including teams like Brantley and Elba.

Coach Cantrell feels good with junior QB Rayshon Coleman and other standouts like Elijah McMeans and Christian Greasham.

“We had a good year last year but that doesn’t mean anything for this year, but we’ve had a good summer,” Cantrell said. “A lot of participation this year. We have a tough region to compete in, but we have tough kids. We graduated some bringing a good many back and our kids compete at a high level. So, we’re expecting that this year.”

The Wildcats kick off their season on September 1st on the road against Red Level.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several thousand without power after severe storm
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
Landmarck Park's Pickin In The Park
Landmark park’s pickin at the park

Latest News

Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student athletes...
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Goshen Eagles
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Florala Wildcats
Head coach Don Moore enters his third season at the helm, working to get these student athletes...
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Goshen Eagles
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats