2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Florala Wildcats

FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Florala Wildcats are entering year two of the Jordan Cantrell era looking to build off a successful year for boys’ athletics.

The Wildcats made a first-round appearance in football, Final Four in basketball, and second-round in baseball.

The team grew with 43 on the roster as just a 1A school.

They do battle a tough nine-team region including teams like Brantley and Elba.

Coach Cantrell feels good with junior QB Rayshon Coleman and other standouts like Elijah McMeans and Christian Greasham.

“We had a good year last year but that doesn’t mean anything for this year, but we’ve had a good summer,” Cantrell said. “A lot of participation this year. We have a tough region to compete in, but we have tough kids. We graduated some bringing a good many back and our kids compete at a high level. So, we’re expecting that this year.”

The Wildcats kick off their season on September 1st on the road against Red Level.

