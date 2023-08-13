Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Carroll Eagles

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s year four for Patrick Plott in his run with the Carroll High School football team. The Eagles are coming off a 5-6 2022 season and a first round exit to Gulf Shores in the playoffs.

Last year’s team saw two All-State players in Karmelo Overton and Kevonte Dickerson. The two helped Carroll finish third in Class 5A region 2.

Plott says, “I expect us to be a lot better this year. Our senior leadership has really improved this year we got Keyshawn Cole back as quarterback.

Every Friday night our goal is to go out there and compete and that’s what we tell our guys. We expect to try and win the game.

We’re not gonna say hey we’re not gone beat Dothan because our goal is to go out there and beat Dothan and we stress that to our kids everyday”.

Speaking of Dothan, that’s who Carroll will face first this season. Last year, the Eagles fell 45-19.

