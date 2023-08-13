Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats

By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Another region title would be nice for the Ariton Purple Cats, but let’s be honest, in his 8th year as head coach, Steven Kilcrease wants a ring.

The Purple Cats set a team record in 2022 by scoring 497 points against their opponents. The team lost three first-team all-state players but Kilcrease still has faith he has a good group coming back.

It’ll be a familiar start to the season for them as they once again open up against Dale County. Region play will begin on September 8th when they take on Geneva County.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Lindsay Shiver on her arrest, ordeal: It’s been tough
The vehicle had no tag or headlights, only LED rope lights on the front
Traffic stop of ‘homemade vehicle’ leads to arrest
49-year-old Ralf Meisel of Daleville (pictured) is charged with one count of Attempted Murder,...
Daleville man arrested after ambushing police officer

Latest News

Jy'Tu and Jayden Blackmon open new restaurant in downtown Headland
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Carroll Eagles
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Carroll Eagles
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors
The Warhawks got a taste of victory and are looking to build off of last season.
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Daleville Warhawks