Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Another region title would be nice for the Ariton Purple Cats, but let’s be honest, in his 8th year as head coach, Steven Kilcrease wants a ring.

The Purple Cats set a team record in 2022 by scoring 497 points against their opponents. The team lost three first-team all-state players but Kilcrease still has faith he has a good group coming back.

It’ll be a familiar start to the season for them as they once again open up against Dale County. Region play will begin on September 8th when they take on Geneva County.

