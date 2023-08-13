Severe Heat & Storms This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Intense heat and strong storms have made for an active weather weekend. Much of the Southeast was under an excessive heat warning today as feel-like temperatures reached above 115° in some areas! The sufficient heat and moisture at the surface prompted the quick development of showers and thunderstorms that fed energy off of each other to produce heavy rain, lightning, and severe wind gusts between 65-75 mph in a couple of counties. Showers and a few storms will linger but start to weaken past sunset, eventually leaving behind partly cloudy skies for the overnight. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon before similar shower and thunderstorm activity cools parts of the region. Hot temperatures and isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely each afternoon and evening until Wednesday as drier air dips into the Southeast. Skies will then be mostly sunny while high temperatures hover around the middle 90s until next Saturday when moisture begins returning to the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 99°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 78°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 98° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 75° High: 95° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 98° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – While the tropical Pacific Ocean remains active, tropical developments are unexpected in the Atlantic in the coming days.

