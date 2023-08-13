Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Landmark park’s pickin at the park

Workers cut grass in preparation for the Bluegrass Festival.
Workers cut grass in preparation for the Bluegrass Festival.(WTVY)
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Landmark Park’s Pickin’ in the Park is a community jam session that’s getting attention from visitors.

Landmark Park has an annual bluegrass festival, but this is not the only time there is music in the park.

Charles Ziegler of Newton, Alabama, leads the session and has attended it since its beginning four years ago. “it is fun, it’s relaxing.”, Ziegler said about the jam session that is open to anyone who plays an instrument, sings, or enjoys music.

The session featured a family from Bowling Green, Kentucky. Robert and Bobbi Jo Gilbert visited Dothan to visit their daughter, Brooklynn, a travel nurse. The family said they enjoy playing bluegrass music back home and were excited to see something like this in Dothan, where their daughter works.

Pickin’ in the Park happens every second Saturday of the month and is free to the public, not including admission into the park. Next month, on September 9th, there will be a bluegrass festival instead. Tickets can be purchased at the park entrance on the day of the festival.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Lindsay Shiver on her arrest, ordeal: It’s been tough
The vehicle had no tag or headlights, only LED rope lights on the front
Traffic stop of ‘homemade vehicle’ leads to arrest
49-year-old Ralf Meisel of Daleville (pictured) is charged with one count of Attempted Murder,...
Daleville man arrested after ambushing police officer

Latest News

American Electric Power meteorologists are continuing to monitor the potential winter storm and...
Several Thousand Without Power After Severe Storm
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors
Electric vehicle owners will have a new way to save money in the long run thanks to Wiregrass...
Wiregrass Electric to launch incentivized charging program for electric vehicles
Ozark dale county hosted a nutrition program to be healthy while on a budget
Nutrition Program educating the Wiregrass on eating healthy on a budget