Landmark park’s pickin at the park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Landmark Park’s Pickin’ in the Park is a community jam session that’s getting attention from visitors.

Landmark Park has an annual bluegrass festival, but this is not the only time there is music in the park.

Charles Ziegler of Newton, Alabama, leads the session and has attended it since its beginning four years ago. “it is fun, it’s relaxing.”, Ziegler said about the jam session that is open to anyone who plays an instrument, sings, or enjoys music.

The session featured a family from Bowling Green, Kentucky. Robert and Bobbi Jo Gilbert visited Dothan to visit their daughter, Brooklynn, a travel nurse. The family said they enjoy playing bluegrass music back home and were excited to see something like this in Dothan, where their daughter works.

Pickin’ in the Park happens every second Saturday of the month and is free to the public, not including admission into the park. Next month, on September 9th, there will be a bluegrass festival instead. Tickets can be purchased at the park entrance on the day of the festival.

