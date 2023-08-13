Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains near Lee Road 170, just south of Lee Road 126 in Salem, Alabama.

LCSO confirmed to News Leader 9 that the human remains are in a bad state of decomposition.

Officials are having the remains transferred to Montgomery for an autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

