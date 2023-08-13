Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.

Wiregrass Gives Back
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains near Lee Road 170, just south of Lee Road 126 in Salem, Alabama.

LCSO confirmed to News Leader 9 that the human remains are in a bad state of decomposition.

Officials are having the remains transferred to Montgomery for an autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

