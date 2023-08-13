Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains near Lee Road 170, just south of Lee Road 126 in Salem, Alabama.
LCSO confirmed to News Leader 9 that the human remains are in a bad state of decomposition.
Officials are having the remains transferred to Montgomery for an autopsy.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.