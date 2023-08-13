Wiregrass Gives Back
Headland basketball duo opens new restaurant on downtown square

By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2023
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The story continues for the Blackmon family out of Headland as Lady Rams head basketball coach Jy’Tu and former Lady Ram Jayden Blackmon opened a new restaurant to continue their legacy throughout their hometown.

Jy’Tu says he wanted to create something with his daughter to promote generational wealth throughout their family. He also wanted to created a safe space for the community since he believes Headland has nothing similar to this business.

“I wanted it to be the breakthrough where we have somewhere to go come, sit down, enjoy some sports, something family friendly”, said Jy’Tu.

Jayden was coached by her father which has helped their strong bond pour over into a business relationship. She says she is glad the city of Headland gets to see her Dad outside of the school system as a real business man. He credited her for coming up with the name of the restaurant, JyB’s.

On the menu you can find wings, fish, chili dogs and much more. JyB’s will be open Tuesday through Sunday even during hours after football and basketball games.

Jy’Tu believes the business will thrive as long as he and his daughter receive community support.

