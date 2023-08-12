Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Daleville Warhawks

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - It hasn’t been the best couple of years for the Daleville Warhawks football team. A 3-7 season last year and an 0-10 season before has the Warhawks’ fanbase wanting a change.

Head coach Will Garner believes this program is due for much success this fall. That’s even despite losing key players such as Jeremiah Moore, who now plays for Jones College in Mississippi.

Garner says his team will soon be able to see if their hard work pays off. The Warhawks open up at home against Goshen on August 25th.

