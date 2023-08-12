Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a rough 2-8 2022 season for the Dale County Warriors and now the team will try to dust it off and start over this fall. First year head coach Evan Ballard believes even though his team is young, they have a chance to have great success in the 2023 season.

Ballard and his staff have been working to instill toughness and grit into their players. They believe those are values their community represents and embodies.

The Warriors open up at home against the Ariton Purple Cats on August 25th.

