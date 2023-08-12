Wiregrass Electric to launch incentivized charging program for electric vehicles

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Electric vehicle owners will have a new way to save money in the long run thanks to Wiregrass Electric Cooperative’s new partnership for a pilot program.

The program is in partnership with Opiwatt and Powersouth Energy Cooperative for the Powersouth managed charging pilot. The program began in June of this year in the city of Elba and is being utilized by other cities and utility providers.

The program was launched to prepare electricity grids for the expected increase in electric vehicle owners. This increase could become a problem for utility providers to keep up with high electrical demands.

Using the program, electric vehicle owners could see the best times to charge their vehicles which could save them money. Charging during non-peak hours will help utility providers save as well as prevent price increases for non-electric vehicle owners.

The program is insensitive based and customers can enroll by downloading the Optiwatt app.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative is still finalizing things with the partnership for an exact amount of money customers can get back.

