Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Wiregrass Electric to launch incentivized charging program for electric vehicles

Electric vehicle owners will have a new way to save money in the long run thanks to Wiregrass...
Electric vehicle owners will have a new way to save money in the long run thanks to Wiregrass Electric Cooperative’s new partnership for a pilot program.(MGN)
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Electric vehicle owners will have a new way to save money in the long run thanks to Wiregrass Electric Cooperative’s new partnership for a pilot program.

The program is in partnership with Opiwatt and Powersouth Energy Cooperative for the Powersouth managed charging pilot. The program began in June of this year in the city of Elba and is being utilized by other cities and utility providers.

The program was launched to prepare electricity grids for the expected increase in electric vehicle owners. This increase could become a problem for utility providers to keep up with high electrical demands.

Using the program, electric vehicle owners could see the best times to charge their vehicles which could save them money. Charging during non-peak hours will help utility providers save as well as prevent price increases for non-electric vehicle owners.

The program is insensitive based and customers can enroll by downloading the Optiwatt app.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative is still finalizing things with the partnership for an exact amount of money customers can get back.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The vehicle had no tag or headlights, only LED rope lights on the front
Traffic stop of ‘homemade vehicle’ leads to arrest
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman

Latest News

Ozark dale county hosted a nutrition program to be healthy while on a budget
Nutrition Program educating the Wiregrass on eating healthy on a budget
If you missed the mark for your summer body, you can still make the cut for the fall.
EFNP educating others on how to be healthy on a budget
Archers from around the state will compete against one another in three different divisions.
Dothan Leisure Services to host state archery tournament
If you travel down 431 towards Headland, you may notice something new--fifteen acres of...
15-acre sunflower field provides new beauty to Headland