Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Southern California Marine charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl who was found in barracks

FILE - The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen on Sept. 22, 2015, in...
FILE - The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen on Sept. 22, 2015, in Oceanside, California.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Marine at California’s Camp Pendleton has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was found in a base barracks, the military announced Friday.

Military prosecutors charged the Marine with sexual assault of a minor and with violating liberty restriction from an earlier, unrelated case. After a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 17, authorities will decide whether he will face a court-martial, said a statement from Capt. Charles Palmer with the 1st Marine Logistics Group.

The Marine’s identity and other details of the case, such as when and how he met the teenager and how she got onto the base, weren’t immediately released.

The girl had been missing for more than two weeks when military police located her inside a barracks on June 28 at the base 40 miles north of San Diego.

Her grandmother has said the girl ran away in early June. Other relatives have speculated that she was sold by a sex trafficker.

She has been returned to her grandmother in suburban Spring Valley, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

All visitors are stopped at the entrance to the sprawling base by Marines and required to show authorization to enter the base. Marines are allowed to bring a visitor on base and into the barracks until a certain hour, which varies according to each building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The vehicle had no tag or headlights, only LED rope lights on the front
Traffic stop of ‘homemade vehicle’ leads to arrest
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman

Latest News

A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom.
Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom
FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the...
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to bomb threat aimed at then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Electric vehicle owners will have a new way to save money in the long run thanks to Wiregrass...
Wiregrass Electric to launch incentivized charging program for electric vehicles
Ozark dale county hosted a nutrition program to be healthy while on a budget
Nutrition Program educating the Wiregrass on eating healthy on a budget