Nutrition Program educating the Wiregrass on eating healthy on a budget

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Summer is over, but you can still watch what you eat with the help of the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. This program is held at the Ozark Dale County Library and has had four sessions so far.

Each session is taught by Abigail Shehee, who has been a nutritional educator for the past ten years. Shehee is really big on teaching others about fruits and vegetables while being on a budget.

“We want people to be more comfortable, and more food conscious. We want them to understand we can be healthy and be on a budget. Preparing meals at home can be fun and easy. So we like to prepare recipes here together at each session,” Shehee said.

In her class, she expressed the importance of adding protein and calcium to your diet to build your bone density.

This program only has two more sessions left. To sign up for this nutritional advice class, you can reach out to the Dale County Extension Office to learn more on how to stay healthy.

