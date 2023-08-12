Wiregrass Gives Back
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt representing alleged Riverfront brawl ‘chair wielder’

By Jasmine Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, is now representing Reggie Ray.

The 42-year-old turned himself in to police Friday charged in the Riverfront Brawl. He’s accused of wielding a folding chair and attacking boaters last Saturday, in videos that have now gone viral.

Ray turned himself in Friday afternoon and was released from Montgomery Municipal Jail late Friday night, after being held in on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

In a statement to WSFA 12 News, Ray’s attorney said:

“Mr. Ray was involuntarily roped into the disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob. Mr. Ray will continue to participate with the ongoing investigation concerning the same and is committed to being forthcoming about his limited role in the brawl.”

Attorney Lee Merritt

Reggie Ray surrendered to Montgomery police nearly a week after the videos went viral on social media.

Ray’s arrest follows those of Mary Todd, 21, who turned herself in Thursday; Allen Todd, 23, and Zachery Shipman, 25, who surrendered Wednesday; and Richard Roberts, 48, who turned himself in Tuesday. Ray is the only suspect so far not charged with at least one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault, though more suspects and charges are possible.

MPD investigators have been conducting a “frame-by-frame analysis of the videos of the brawls and extensive interviews with witnesses and the victim [riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett],” the city said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Police said this all started when private boat owners would not move their boat from the place where the city-owned Harriot II Riverboat docks. The boat’s captain used the PA system to communicate with the pontoon owners for nearly an hour, but they refused to move. Authorities say when the co-captain approached the owners that’s when things escalated.

