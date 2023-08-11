Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Wiregrass Two-A-Days: G. W. Long Rebels

It's been a busy summer for the Rebels as they worked to bridge the gap from losing a big senior class.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The G. W. Long Rebels want to fill the gaps left behind by a couple of large graduating senior classes. Although there are missing puzzle pieces, head coach David Watts believes his young team will rise up to the challenge and continue having the success similar to past teams.

Watts believes there is an expectation of greatness and success for all teams in Skipperville, and his team has an urge and hunger to live up to the town’s expectations.

The Rebels will kick off their season at home against the Slocomb Redtops on August 25th.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred

Latest News

It's been a busy summer for the Rebels as they worked to bridge the gap from losing a big...
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: G.W. Long Rebels
The ACA Generals are looking to capitalize off of a great season last year that resulted in a...
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Christian Academy Generals
The ACA Generals are looking to capitalize off of a great season last year that resulted in a...
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Christian Generals
The Yellowjackets are moving in a new direction this football season and hope the change will...
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Yellowjackets