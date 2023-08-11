Wiregrass Two-A-Days: G. W. Long Rebels

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The G. W. Long Rebels want to fill the gaps left behind by a couple of large graduating senior classes. Although there are missing puzzle pieces, head coach David Watts believes his young team will rise up to the challenge and continue having the success similar to past teams.

Watts believes there is an expectation of greatness and success for all teams in Skipperville, and his team has an urge and hunger to live up to the town’s expectations.

The Rebels will kick off their season at home against the Slocomb Redtops on August 25th.

