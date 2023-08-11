Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Christian Academy Generals

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After a successful season, but early playoff exit, the Abbeville Christian Academy Generals are looking to capitalize off of last year. The Generals did not lose many players from the last graduating class, and are returning nine starters this upcoming season.

Head Coach Matt Mims believes his experienced team has what it takes to make a deep playoff run and says they have been practicing with high morale.

“We look forward to getting back to the playoffs, it was a big step for us last year. That is our goal, to always move forward and never move backwards.

He says, “We have some big time guys coming back for us, we return nine starters from last year. It’s a fun year, we are looking forward to it and the morale has been up. We look forward to getting to play this great game we play every day, we look forward to it”.

The Generals kickoff the season on August 18th at home against Autauga Academy.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.