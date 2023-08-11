Showers And Storms Friday Afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Scattered showers will move in from the north this afternoon after temperatures max out in the middle to upper 90s. We will be mostly dry through tonight with the return of showers Saturday. Isolated PM showers will be possible each day next week with decent moisture still sticking around. Temperatures should stay in the middle to upper 90s through Thursday as the heat wave continues!

TODAY - Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, a shower or two early. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 97°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 99° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 98° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 75° High: 97° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts. Seas: 2 Feet

