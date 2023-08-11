Wiregrass Gives Back
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency

Caleb White.
Caleb White.(Source: Iron City Studios)
By WBRC Staff and Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A senior at Pinson Valley High School died Thursday after suffering from a medical emergency during school.

The student has been identified as 17-year-old Caleb Dylan White.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says lifesaving procedures were administered at the school until EMS personnel arrived.

White was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent’s East Emergency Department where continued lifesaving procedures were administered with no success.

White was pronounced deceased at 2:23 p.m.

The Jefferson’s County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

While at Pinson Valley High School Thursday afternoon, students could be seen outside crying and hugging each other after the news came out.

Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the young man was a senior who played basketball. Whether it was the third day of school or the third to last day of school, he says the hurt and the pain is the same.

Caleb White with Pinson Valley High School basketball team.
Caleb White with Pinson Valley High School basketball team.(Source: Iron City Studios)

“It’s hard to lose any one of our members, whether it’s faculty, staff, or students, but it hits a little differently when it comes to one of our students, especially a senior in his senior year with his whole life ahead of him,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.

The superintendent says they have grief counselors on hand who will be available for faculty, staff, and students. He’s now asking for thoughts and prayers for White’s family and friends as they navigate this difficult time.

Michael Turner, Pinson Valley High School Principal, sent a note to parents and guardians that read:

Pinson Valley Mayor Joe Cochran sent a statement to WBRC that read:

The circumstances surrounding White’s death are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

