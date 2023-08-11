Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Lindsay Shiver on her arrest, ordeal: It’s been tough

After spending nearly three weeks behind bars, Bahamian authorities released the 36-year-old Houston County native on Wednesday after she posted $100,000.
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted unsuccessfully to kill her husband, who played football at Auburn University.(@lshiver on Instagram)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVY) -The Dothan pageant queen charged with conspiring to murder her affluent husband told the New York Post, “It’s been really tough” since her arrest.

Lindsay Shiver also indicated to the publication she believed her case, reported internationally, is overblown, but citing advice from her attorney, she would not elaborate.

After spending nearly three weeks behind bars, Bahamian authorities released the 36-year-old Houston County native on Wednesday after she posted $100,000.

Reporters met her when she checked in with Nassau police on Friday, a condition of her release.

Also charged in the alleged plot is 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, reported to be her Caribbean lover, and Faron Newbold, 29, who police believe would have likely murdered Robert Shiver had officers not uncovered the plot during a burglary investigation in the Bahamas.

Report: Investigator tracked Lindsay Shiver amid cheating claims

Robert and Lindsay Shiver have counterclaims in a messy divorce in Thomasville, Georgia, where the couple shared a $2.4 million mansion until they split in the spring, records indicate.

A former Auburn football player, Robert is vice president of an insurance company with a brief professional football career.

In 2005 Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County and finished 2nd runner-up in that year’s National Peanut Pageant.

Related: Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail

She attended Houston Academy, an elite Dothan private school, and met Robert when they attended college at Auburn.

A judge prohibited Shiver from leaving the Bahamas as part of her bond release.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

News4's McKenna Nobles takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Sophie Skipper talks with News4 on all you need to know about attending their annual fundraiser...
WMA: Yard Party for Art
Dinosaur Adventures coming to Dothan this Saturday and Sunday to the National Peanut Festival...
Dinosaur Adventures coming to Dothan
Color The Weather 08-11-23
Color The Weather 08-11-23