Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to documents detailing church strife and disagreements, a judge ordered the pastor of Greater Beulah Baptist Church off its Dothan campus.

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining order issued Wednesday, said besides his expulsion from the church’s facilities, Darryl Roberts is “restrained from access to any financial accounts.”

In a lawsuit filed this week by attorney Hampton Baxley, the church--or a group of members--alleged that Roberts deceived church leadership by attaching a page containing their signatures to bylaws filed in probate court. The suit claims he used their signatures from another document.

Since then, the lawsuit claims, Roberts has refused to vacate his office even though the church fired him on July 10.

“There now exists a perpetual state of confusion as to who is in control of the church, its facilities, and its finances,” the church said in its request for a temporary restraining order.

However, a post on a Facebook page that shows the owner as Greater Beulah Baptist claims those in the church want the restraining order Steensland issued rescinded.

The post asks members to sign an affidavit at the office of attorney Ben Irwin who told News4 “the truth will come out.”

Roberts, who the church’s website lists as its pastor, did not immediately respond to a text message.

In 2006, the church was embroiled in another controversy when members—one involved in current litigation—claimed the pastor at that time and his secretary mishandled church property and funds.

Steensland set an August 10 hearing on whether to lift the temporary restraining order.

