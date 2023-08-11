Houston Co. Jail to renovate kitchen, moving to temporary mobile unit

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Out with the old and in with the new.

Two mobile units are temporarily replacing the kitchen at the Houston County Jail, as the county works on upgrading the facilities.

One of the trailers serves as a freezer, while the other is a full functioning kitchen that’ll be ran by inmates.

“We’ve determined the best way to handle the repair and maintain the requirement that the sheriff has to feed the inmates is to bring in a mobile kitchen, and have those meals prepared on-site, but outside of the kitchen, so all that equipment and repair work can be done and not interrupt the feeding of the inmates,” said Peter Covert, Chief Administrative Officer of Houston County.

With inmates working in the kitchen, deputies will be needed in the mobile unit. According to Captain David Asbill, at least two deputies will be in the unit for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

To be able to pay the staff, the sheriff’s office is asking for amendment to the county budget.

“This overtime is to secure armed guards, sheriff’s deputies working overtime, to be able to secure the premises and make sure none of those inmates have the opportunity to escape and cause trouble for the community,” said Covert.

After deliberation, the county commissioners will vote this Monday, Aug. 14, to approve the amendment, estimated to be around $50,000.

“The sheriff has committed to try to keep within this lesser amount than we were originally asked for, because he is trying to be a good steward of the citizens’ money, as we all are,” said Covert.

The transition to the mobile unit will start Saturday, Aug. 12.

Renovations to the kitchen are expected to take about eight weeks.

