Hot Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of heat is on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the upper 90s. Isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible, otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain above normal through next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 98°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 78°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 99° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 98° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

