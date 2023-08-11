Wiregrass Gives Back
Hot Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Plenty of heat is on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the upper 90s. Isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible, otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain above normal through next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 98°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 78°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 99° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 98° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, August 10, 2023