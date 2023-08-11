Headland Head Start closes as search continues for new building

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents in Headland will have one less choice when looking for help with watching their kids, as Headland Head Start announced on Friday they will be closing their doors for the time being.

The announcement came in a post on the head start’s Facebook page, where they said mentioned that they were “pursuing land and funding for a new building,” and that they would hopefully be able to serve the community in the future.

In an attempt to learn more, News4 tried to reach out to Headland Head Start, but their phone line had been disconnected. We then reached out to the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (SEARP&DC), with Headland Head Start being one of 6 centers listed under the organization’s Head Start division.

We were able to speak with Head Start Director Robiann Gilbert, who was able to explain the situation that led up to today’s announcement. Gilbert said the decision was made in August 2022 to close Headland Head Start, this being due to the age of the building and other structural issues that resulted in the building not being up-to-code under DHR regulations.

Along with exploring options to fix the building, SEARP&DC reached out to community leaders and since the August 2022 decision a search has been conducted for a new building. Unfortunately, Gilbert said, this search came up empty due to any available buildings also not being up to DHR code for a head start facility, in addition to the “good problem” of the city of Headland continuing to grow as a community. A search was also conducted for a possible facility in Abbeville, but this also came up empty.

Despite the closure of Headland Head Start, Gilbert told News4 that a majority of kids enrolled had already found new placements after the original August 2022 decision, and of the 17 enrolled kids in the program for this upcoming cycle, 10 have already found separate placements.

Gilbert said SEARP&DC are still working on their search for a new facility, and are also working on paperwork right now to seek potential funding for a new building, with the hope of an announcement of a new facility in the near future.

