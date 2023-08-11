Geneva Co. Elementary gets over $12K for media center upgrades

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Foundation’s Operation Round-Up granted Geneva County Elementary School over $12,000 for upgrades to the school’s media center.

Ashley Tate, the librarian at Geneva County Elementary, was very appreciative of receiving this grant. Tate said this grant will go to new furniture and seating arrangements for the students. The seating arrangements could possibly include bean bag chairs, to make it more comfortable for the children.

Tate hopes this will bring in more kids to improve their reading scores.

“Reading is number one, we really need to improve some reading scores and that leads to success. So, by getting them in this library and encouraging them to read and making this feel like home, I think we can achieve that,” Ashley Tate said.

Tate is ready for the school year and was glad she was able to come in with a bang.

