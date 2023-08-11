Former State Rep. hired as Abbeville girl’s basketball coach

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The lady Yellow Jackets have finally learned who will serve as head coach next basketball season. Former Alabama State Representative Dexter Grimsley will lead the team this fall.

Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley confirmed to News 4 Grimsley will replace Darryl Brooks, retired Principal from the high school. He worked as a state probation officer for 19 years.

Grimsley served three terms in the state legislature before being unseated in 2022 when he was defeated in his bid for re-election. A true Abbeville native, Grimsley graduated from Abbeville High in 1989.

