Former State Rep. hired as Abbeville girl’s basketball coach

Rep. Dexter Grimsley talks about bill facing the legislature in this May 2, 2016 photo.(WTVY News 4)
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The lady Yellow Jackets have finally learned who will serve as head coach next basketball season. Former Alabama State Representative Dexter Grimsley will lead the team this fall.

Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley confirmed to News 4 Grimsley will replace Darryl Brooks, retired Principal from the high school. He worked as a state probation officer for 19 years.

Grimsley served three terms in the state legislature before being unseated in 2022 when he was defeated in his bid for re-election. A true Abbeville native, Grimsley graduated from Abbeville High in 1989.

