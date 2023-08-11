Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan Leisure Services to host state archery tournament

Archers from around the state will compete against one another in three different divisions.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Recreation and Parks Association will have a state archery tournament here in Dothan on Saturday, August 13.

Youth archers will get to compete against others in the three different divisions and classifications. One of those divisions is therapeutics.

The therapeutics division allows those with intellectual disabilities to compete against others with similar skill levels. Kenny Thompson, the assistant programs director of Dothan Leisure Services, petitioned for the division to be added to the tournament, sighting Dothan’s strong therapeutic recreation program.

The tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. at Eastgate Park. If you would like to view the competition, the event is free to all spectators.

Representing Dothan for the tournament will be the Junior Olympic Archer Development group.

