Dothan to begin upgrades on city software

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan will begin upgrades on several software packages beginning Friday, August 18 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 20 at 5:00 p.m.

According to city officials, there will be no availability of the utility kiosks, and no on-line business license renewal payments during this outage.

The outage will also apply to on-line utility payments and IVR (phone) utility payments will be available.

