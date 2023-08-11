Dothan to begin upgrades on city software
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan will begin upgrades on several software packages beginning Friday, August 18 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 20 at 5:00 p.m.
According to city officials, there will be no availability of the utility kiosks, and no on-line business license renewal payments during this outage.
The outage will also apply to on-line utility payments and IVR (phone) utility payments will be available.
