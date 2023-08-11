Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan to begin upgrades on city software

The City of Dothan will begin upgrades on several software packages beginning Friday, August 18...
The City of Dothan will begin upgrades on several software packages beginning Friday, August 18 which will impact the use of Dothan utility kiosks during the outage.(Source: Facebook/Dothan Utilities)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan will begin upgrades on several software packages beginning Friday, August 18 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 20 at 5:00 p.m.

According to city officials, there will be no availability of the utility kiosks, and no on-line business license renewal payments during this outage.

The outage will also apply to on-line utility payments and IVR (phone) utility payments will be available.

