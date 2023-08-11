Wiregrass Gives Back
Daleville man arrested after ambushing police officer

49-year-old Ralf Meisel of Daleville (pictured) is charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of 2nd Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct.(Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville man is behind bars and facing charges stemming from an altercation on Thursday where he ambushed officers while being armed with a gun.

According to information released Friday by the Daleville Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a minimum information call at a residence on Hickory Tree Lane, with the only information given by the caller being that there was an unknown male armed with a gun.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers began to search and clear the later, and during the search the subject, identified as 49-year-old Ralf Meisel, ambushed officers with a gun after hiding behind a parked car on the side of the residence.

Officers were eventually able to disarm Meisel and take him into custody, with the report stating that minimal force was used in the arrest, though one officer did sustain injuries from the incident and was taken to a local hospital to be checked and later released.

Meisel is charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of 2nd Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct. He was transported to the Dale County Jail where he is currently booked with no bond currently listed.

The case is still considered under investigation by the Daleville Department of Public Safety.

