City of Taylor cuts ribbon on wastewater treatment plant

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) - After announcing the project six years ago, the wastewater treatment plant in Taylor has finally become a reality.

City officials cut the ribbon on the facility on Tuesday.

This facility was constructed with $4 million in ARPA funds and allows the city to set their own cost to their residents for sewage.

“What it does for us is gives us a chance to control our growth,” said Taylor Mayor Billy Snell. “We were up under the city of Dothan and they kind of controlled our flow, now we have enough flow to support the expansion of industry, residential and sustains our growth to here.”

Mayor Snell says this allows for significantly more water usage on an annual basis, and could interest commercial partners to the city.

The facility is expected to be up and running by the end of August.

