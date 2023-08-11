Cameras planned for school bathrooms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Schools will install bathroom cameras soon, but those devices will record limited areas.

“We had a few parents hear about it but didn’t know the details,” Superintendent Brandy White said in response to phone calls he has received.

He promised the last thing he would allow is an invasion of students’ privacy.

“(The cameras) cannot show the urinals, the cameras cannot show the stalls, can’t show the doorway to the stalls, (and) can’t show the mirrors that would reflect any of those things,” White told News4 on Thursday.

Doors and nearby areas will be captured by the recording devices, with White saying that bathrooms are where some students fight, and he knows of bullying in the facilities. He believes cameras will deter that behavior.

Rehobeth High School senior Gabby Richards admits she was apprehensive upon learning the plan, but after learning the details and restrictions, she believes bathroom cameras are a good idea.

“You can smell people vaping in there…that should not be happening in the bathroom,” Richards said.

Richards claims she has observed other things going on that she finds disturbing.

Superintendent White hopes cameras that he said attorneys deem legal will be installed by year’s end.

