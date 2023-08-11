Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Cameras planned for school bathrooms

Anxious parents are concerned about the cameras, but Houston County School's superintendent Brandy White believes once they understand, the objections vanish.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Schools will install bathroom cameras soon, but those devices will record limited areas.

“We had a few parents hear about it but didn’t know the details,” Superintendent Brandy White said in response to phone calls he has received.

He promised the last thing he would allow is an invasion of students’ privacy.

“(The cameras) cannot show the urinals, the cameras cannot show the stalls, can’t show the doorway to the stalls, (and) can’t show the mirrors that would reflect any of those things,” White told News4 on Thursday.

Doors and nearby areas will be captured by the recording devices, with White saying that bathrooms are where some students fight, and he knows of bullying in the facilities. He believes cameras will deter that behavior.

Rehobeth High School senior Gabby Richards admits she was apprehensive upon learning the plan, but after learning the details and restrictions, she believes bathroom cameras are a good idea.

“You can smell people vaping in there…that should not be happening in the bathroom,” Richards said.

Richards claims she has observed other things going on that she finds disturbing.

Superintendent White hopes cameras that he said attorneys deem legal will be installed by year’s end.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred

Latest News

Dothan Housing Authority just closed another round of voucher applications, but what do those...
DHA: Myths associated with Housing Choice Voucher
The project breaks ground after six years of wait.
City of Taylor cuts ribbon on wastewater treatment plant
Kitchen renovations are expected to take eight weeks.
Houston Co. Jail to renovate kitchen, moving to temporary mobile unit
Two weathers woes are straining Wiregrass peanut producers.
Drought, high temps increase disease risk for peanut producers