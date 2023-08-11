Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred

Latest News

The Harbor stands tall in Dothan, not just the building, but the message emulating from inside.
The Harbor gives back to the Wiregrass
Alabama State Trooper Kendra McKinney says all drivers should use extra caution near school...
ALEA Senior State Trooper gives back to school driving tips for teenagers
Alabama State Trooper Kendra McKinney says all drivers should use extra caution near school...
New teen drivers more likely near schools, during peak times
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues