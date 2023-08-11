ALEA Senior State Trooper gives back to school driving tips for teenagers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School is now in session, and with that brings new teenage drivers on the road. ALEA Senior State Trooper McKinney gave some advice on how you can keep yourself and others safe while making your daily commute, whether you are new behind the wheel or a seasoned driver.

Trooper McKinney advises everyone to never forget to wear your seatbelts. Even if you’re going for a quick drive, it’s best to put them on prevent any further injuries.

All drivers should proceed with extra caution near school zones and during the start and end times of schools.

With school starting back, traffic may be more clustered. McKinney recommends drivers leave a little early and have patience.

Senior Trooper McKinney also advises everyone to drive the speed limit and try not to be in a hurry.

This is an exciting time for new drivers, but it’s always imperative to pay attention to the roads.

“It’s exciting, but we want our teenagers and young drivers to realize the huge responsibility that comes with driving. It’s a privilege, not a right, and at the end of the day, not only are they driving for themselves, but they are having to drive for someone else on the highway,” Trooper McKinney said.

