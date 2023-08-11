Wiregrass Gives Back
15-acre sunflower field provides new beauty to Headland

If you travel down 431 towards Headland, you may notice something new--fifteen acres of sunflowers on South Main Street.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - If you ever travel on Highway 431 towards Headland, you may notice a field of sunflowers on South Main Street.

The owner of the land, James Larry Falkner, decided to partner with farmer Brooks Hayes to bring something beautiful to the community. The project was a joint effort down to the seeds and fertilizer provided by local farmers. Falkner mentioned that his wife and daughter’s love for sunflowers influenced the decision as well.

The process began the first week of June, but during a period of bad weather that month there was doubt about the flowers blooming. That was until over three weeks ago when signs of progress began to show. Now, there are 15 acres of sunflowers with some still growing.

Anyone is allowed to stop by the field to take pictures or collect flowers. The landowner intends to do more planting again next summer and may consider remodeling a house on the property to create a great venue for the community.

