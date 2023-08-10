Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Headland Rams

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - After a first round playoff exit, the Headland Rams football team wants to get over the hump this upcoming season. For the first time since 2018, the Rams made the playoffs last year, but were sent home shortly after.

Head coach Reggie Melton and his team have been hard at work this off-season to better that post-season play. He credits his team as talented, led by star player and Mississippi State commit Caleb Dozier.

Melton says the team has focused on physicality to improve their production in the 2023 season.

