Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Walton County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25,000,000, the largest ever offered on a...
The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25,000,000, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County woman is a little richer after winning the 500X cash scratch-off game for a million dollars.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Vanessa Tirado-Gutierrez purchased her winning ticket from a general store in DeFuniak Springs.

Tirado-Gutierrez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25,000,000, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

Sophie Skipper talks with News4 on all you need to know about attending their annual fundraiser...
WMA: Yard Party for Art
Dinosaur Adventures coming to Dothan this Saturday and Sunday to the National Peanut Festival...
Dinosaur Adventures coming to Dothan
Color The Weather 08-11-23
Color The Weather 08-11-23
Color The Weather 08-11-23
Color The Weather 08-11-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Friday, August 11, 2023