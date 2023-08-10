Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Two stolen ATVs sparks Walton County investigation

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL. (WTVY) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two ATVs that were stolen within two weeks of each other.

Both vehicles were stolen from an area of the county known as “The Valley” in DeFuniak Springs, according to the WCSO.

On July 30, the sheriff’s office responded to State Highway 81 where the victim told deputies that a 2012 dark green Honda Rancher was stolen from the side of a shed.

The ATV is valued at $6,400 and has damage to the front grill and the front rack is leaning to the side.

Another ATV was reportedly stolen from a yard on Douglass Crossroad between August 4 and August 8. It is a dark green 2014 Honda Rancher 420 valued at $1,000.

Picture is the 2014 Honda Rancher 420 stolen from Douglass Crossroads
Picture is the 2014 Honda Rancher 420 stolen from Douglass Crossroads(Walton County Sheriff's Office)

WCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the thefts, please call 850-892-8111.

They are encouraging residents to hide their belongings, lock their vehicles, and take their keys when leaving a vehicle unattended.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Latest News

Former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw (pictured) was sentenced to 10 years, with that...
Former Barbour County Sheriff sentenced for ethics crimes
A wreck involving an overturned commercial vehicle has caused a road closure
Single-vehicle crash closes Pike County road
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends