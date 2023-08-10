Two stolen ATVs sparks Walton County investigation

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL. (WTVY) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two ATVs that were stolen within two weeks of each other.

Both vehicles were stolen from an area of the county known as “The Valley” in DeFuniak Springs, according to the WCSO.

On July 30, the sheriff’s office responded to State Highway 81 where the victim told deputies that a 2012 dark green Honda Rancher was stolen from the side of a shed.

The ATV is valued at $6,400 and has damage to the front grill and the front rack is leaning to the side.

Another ATV was reportedly stolen from a yard on Douglass Crossroad between August 4 and August 8. It is a dark green 2014 Honda Rancher 420 valued at $1,000.

Picture is the 2014 Honda Rancher 420 stolen from Douglass Crossroads (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

WCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the thefts, please call 850-892-8111.

They are encouraging residents to hide their belongings, lock their vehicles, and take their keys when leaving a vehicle unattended.

