Single-vehicle crash closes Pike County road

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck involving an overturned commercial vehicle at around 3 p.m. has closed a Pike County road.

Both lanes of Pike County 2290 near Pike County 2262 are blocked and will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating.

No further information is available.

