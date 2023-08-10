Single-vehicle crash closes Pike County road

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck involving an overturned commercial vehicle at around 3 p.m. has closed a Pike County road.

Both lanes of Pike County 2290 near Pike County 2262 are blocked and will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating.

No further information is available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.