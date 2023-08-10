Showers & Thunderstorms Return Friday
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and thunderstorms is on the way for Friday as an impulse moves in from the northwest. Rain chances drop to the 30% range daily starting Saturday, with highs soaring into the middle to upper 90s.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 79°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High near 96°. Winds W-SW at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light SW.
EXTENDED
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 98° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 99° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 98° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 99° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.
