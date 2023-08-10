Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Showers & Thunderstorms Return Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and thunderstorms is on the way for Friday as an impulse moves in from the northwest. Rain chances drop to the 30% range daily starting Saturday, with highs soaring into the middle to upper 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 79°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High near 96°. Winds W-SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 76° High: 98° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 99° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 98° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 99° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx@dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather TeamChief Meteorologist David PaulMeteorologist Zach HatcherMeteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Latest News

Color The Weather 08-10-23
Color The Weather 08-10-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Thursday, August 10, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Above Average Heat
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, August 9, 2023