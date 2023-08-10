News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of August 11, 2023
- Serving Our Servicemen - Supper at the Library | August 10
- The Salvation Army Dothan Corps -August Budget Workshop | August 11
- Families Eating Smart & Moving More | August 11
- Twisted Stitches | August 12
- Friends of the Ozark Dale County Library Meeting | August 12
- Columbia Historical Society Museum open | August 12
- Yard Party for Art | August 12
