National Farmers Market Week celebrated in Enterprise

Shoppers and sellers say buying local is all about better quality.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Farmer’s Market is boasting about area farmers as they celebrate National Farmers Market Week.

Local growers are urging the community to buy locally, because of the better quality of fruits and vegetables.

Kelli-Renee Williams, a local baker who hopes to own a commercial bakery in the future, makes her homemade goods from scratch and locally produced products. She said her ability to make her goods couldn’t be possible without our area farmers.

“This highlights small business owners, local farmers, and local growers. People who care about the community and want to see the community thrive,” said Williams. “It’s just an excellent opportunity to showcase all the talent and skills in the local community and area.”

Enterprise’s local farmers market will be open year-round Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7-11 a.m. The peak season will be April-August, but during fall and winter, produce will be available as well.

